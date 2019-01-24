Houston's largest single-day fruit tree sale in nation on Saturday

HOUSTON - More than 100 varieties of fruit trees will be up for sale Saturday in northwest Houston.

According to Urban Harvest, the sale is considered the largest single-day fruit tree sale in the country.

The variety of fruit trees available are suited to the climate and soils of the greater Houston area.

Many of the trees for sale are citrus trees, and Urban Harvest said they may only be transported to Harris, Montgomery & Fort Bend counties.

The sale starts Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sawyer Yards on 2101 Winter St.



