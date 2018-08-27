Houstonians, volunteers, first responders gather at Gallery Furniture to celebrate community, unity

HOUSTON - Houstonians, volunteers and first responders gathered at Gallery Furniture to celebrate community and unity on the first anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

One year ago, Cynthia Gonzalez made a call for help. Her mother-in-law, Hermilida Zastro, was stranded and the water was rising.

“It was heartbreaking and so we emailed Gallery Furniture and Mattress Mack sent out a truck to get them,” Gonzalez said.

Zastro spent three nights sheltered inside of gallery furniture. Many at the event on Sunday said that they’ve seen the heart of Texas shine through this past year, including Mattress Mack who opened the doors to his business for those who lost everything.

“He helped a lot of people, he is a good, good man," said Betty Jane Molina.

“He represents the passion the courage and heroism that we saw throughout Houston and throughout Texas," Sen. Ted Cruz said.

Mattress Mack told Channel 2 that he was just doing what he was raised to do.

“It was the natural thing to do its what all Texans do," Mack said.

People in attendance said the gesture represents so much more.

“There are still people who care," Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.