Houston TranStar releases flood warning system for local roads

Vehicles in Houston slowly driving through local flooded streets in northwest Houston after a storm.

HOUSTON - Houston TranStar has taken another initiative to help drivers avoid flooded areas.

It has released a flood warning system for local roads to avoid and routes to take during a flood. The feature is available on TranStar's real-time traffic map on the website and the mobile app.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said the TranStar system has always displayed flooded locations on freeways, but this is the first time it has provided information about local street conditions. TranStar worked with the Harris County Flood Control District to use the agency's rainfall sensor data on the traffic map.

The flood warning system will show where conditions are likely to cause localized street flooding.

