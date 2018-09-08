Man shot by Houston police in SWAT situation, officials say

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - Houston police and Houston SWAT responded to an apartment complex where a man was reportedly barricaded inside.

Investigators were called around 9 a.m. to the 16500 block of Tiffany Court near Clear Lake.

Preliminary information shows that the man was on the back porch of his unit firing gunshot rounds into the air and into other people's apartments, police said. No one else is inside the apartment with him, officials said.

The man appeared to then barricade himself in his apartment, Houston police said.

The suspect was ultimately shot by Houston police and was transported to an area hospital, officials said.

https://twitter.com/houstonpolice/status/1038450524985671680

UPDATE: The suspect has been shot by HPD and has been transported to the hospital. Further information forthcoming. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 8, 2018

His condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

Posted by KPRC2 Leigh Frillici on Saturday, September 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.