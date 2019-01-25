Houston's federal government workers happy to see shutdown end

HOUSTON - Friday's temporary end to the partial government shutdown apparently comes not a moment too soon for Houston's federal workers.

"Every day that passes, the safety of the system is going to degrade just a little bit," Chris Parris, with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said.

In fact, cracks in the air traffic control system were apparent Friday when flights at New York's Laguardia Airport ground to a halt because not enough air traffic controllers came to work.

Two controllers quit at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and in Houston a dire warning was issued from the local union boss.

"There is no question the system is less safe today than when the shutdown began," Parris said.

About 500 men and women in the Houston area have controller-related jobs. Some are now waiting tables after their long, stressful, payless shifts.

"I don't think it's right and fair that these guys are not getting paid," traveler Patrick Logan said.

On Friday afternoon, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration and other federal employees lined up for free food that was generously provided by a community group.

"There are many sad stories, so we thought we could try to help a little bit," Mohammed Zakir, with the Dawoodi Bohra community, said.

It's not yet exactly clear when the workers will get paid, but some say they won't make it another two weeks.

People like Ed Vargocko took to the streets to express their frustrations over the shutdown.

"They need to start the government back up and then they can work on the border issues and immigration issues later, they shouldn't hold people hostage for that," he said.

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that will be the case.

"I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," Trump said.

The government will reopen for three weeks and furloughed employees will get their missed paychecks.

"I'm just glad that the American people, especially furloughed workers, that we will be up and running," Bridget Broussard-Guidry said.

Broussard-Guidry is a NASA employee and union leader.

She said the last month has been a struggle and she's glad it's over for now. She also said she wishes lawmakers would have struck a deal that would last the entire fiscal year.

"It's a Band-Aid. It's good because the American people will be able to get the two paychecks that we missed in January and get it up and running, but in three weeks we can be right back here in the same situation," she said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.