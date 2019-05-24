Houston's A.J. Foyt opens up about his team's chances at Indy 500

A.J. Foyt sat down with KPRC2's Sofia Ojeda at the Indy 500 on May 24, 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS - He's a Houston racing legend.

A.J. Foyt is well known in the community and his racing team is gearing up for the Indy 500 on Sunday.

Tony Kanaan and Matheus Leist will be navigating the 500-mile race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

Who is Foyt?

Foyt is a four-time Indy 500 winner.

He was born and raised in Houston.

"I've spent a lot of time up here racing, but my hometown is Houston. I was born and raised there. (Born) at St. Joseph's Hospital, and that's probably where they're going to put me in the grave," Foyt said while talking to KPRC2's Sofia Ojeda.

How does he feel about his team’s chances in the race?

Foyt said Kanaan has a chance to win this year's race. Kanaan is a 22-year Indy car veteran and won the 2013 Indy 500.

Foyt pointed out the fact that Kanaan had a chance to win last year's Indy 500, but after Danica Patrick was involved in a crash, Kanaan hit some debris, which forced him to the pit to change tires.

Leist was a rookie last year.

Leist started the race in the 22nd spot and finished fourth.

Foyt said Leist ran a good race last year and is hoping his team can bring a win home to Houston.

How are his drivers doing in practice?

Foyt said Kanaan finished with the fastest lap in Friday's Carb Day session.

The Carb Day session is the final practice before Sunday's race.

Kanaan is making his 18th Indy 500 start while Leist is making his second.

