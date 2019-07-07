Houston ranked second best city to live in Texas

HOUSTON - Although Houston is congested, it was ranked as the second best city to live in Texas, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

The Bayou City is known for its diversity and is the fourth largest city in the nation. It was ranked as No. 2 out of 97 because of its strong economy with significant manufacturing, energy and aeronautics sectors and the fourth most Fortune 500 headquarters of any U.S. metropolitan area, which brings a lot of jobs to the city, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Houston followed behind the No. 1 ranked the city, Flower Mound, known as "Flo Mo" to residents. Flo Mo came in first place due to its suburban nature in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and its strong economy, which has been driven by the retail sector and light industry in its recent years, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Baytown was ranked the lowest.

For the full list of cities, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.