Houston ranked 5th on list of 'Spookiest Cities' in the nation

HOUSTON - Houstonians apparently love to be spooked! The city was ranked as the fifth "Spookiest Cities" in the United States, according to Evite.

The ranks were determined by the highest number of guests invited to a Halloween event through Evite from October 2018.

Houston had 29,500 Evites sent out last year for Halloween events.

The company said Oct. 7 will be the most popular date for sending Halloween party Evite invitations.

So either Houston likes to party a lot or Halloween is one of the city's favorite holidays to celebrate.

Here's how the other cities ranked for the number of Evites sent:

1. Austin – 32,200

2. Chicago – 31,500

3. Atlanta – 31,300

4. Denver – 30,300

5. Houston – 29,500

6. San Diego – 29,00

7. Los Angeles – 23,900

8. Seattle – 23,600

9. Portland – 22,900

10. Dallas – 21,200

