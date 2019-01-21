Houston prepares to celebrate MLK day with two dueling parades

HOUSTON - The nation will be honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday with parades and events in various cities from coast to coast.

In Houston, two prominent parades – one in downtown and another in midtown - that have been in the city for 25 years will be taking place just blocks from each other.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has made it clear that he is throwing his support behind the “original” downtown MLK parade hosted by the Black Heritage Society, which will be celebrating its 41st year.

"In the spirit of Dr. King's work to unite everyone, I met with representatives of different groups and tried to combine the groups into one grande magnificent parade,” Turner said. “In the end we decided it is time for the city just to stand and put its official seal behind one."

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will feature U.S. Rep. John Lewis and Astros right fielder George Springer as grand marshals.

The parade in downtown will start at City Hall in downtown and will go circle around to Walker Street, Milam Street and Louisiana Street before finishing at the Heritage Plaza on Bagby Street and Dallas Street

The city’s second prominent parade is the MLK Grande Parade, which is smaller but has also been known to attract thousands of spectators including well-known politicians.

This parade is celebrating its 25th year in Houston and will also start at 10 a.m. just a few blocks away at the intersection of San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street and will travel north on San Jacinto.

It will consist of 15 parade floats and 30 marching bands. Turner has attended this parade in the past, but will not be attending the 2019 parade.

Both parades will end at noon.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.