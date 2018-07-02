News

Houston Police Department K-9 Jake dies after 7 years of service

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A Houston Police Department K-9 of seven years, Jake, died Saturday night from natural causes.

Police said Jake would have been 11 years old in August. He served the community with his handler, senior police Officer Brian Schmidt.

Police said Jake's service will be missed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.