HOUSTON - A Houston physician is temporarily suspended after the Texas Medical Board discovered Dr. Oscar Francisco Quintana was using cocaine, it announced Wednesday.

In a media release, the Texas Medical Board said based on information it had received about Dr. Quintana's drug use, if he were to continue practicing medicine, he "poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

His suspension was effective immediately, the release said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.