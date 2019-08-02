Houston Newsmakers for Aug. 4: From prison to mayoral candidate, astronaut celebrates NASA

HOUSTON - Derrick Broze is not a conventional candidate for mayor. Then again, his life to this point has been anything but conventional.

A native Houstonian, he talks openly about surviving depression, addiction and incarceration. He describes his evolution as a writer and journalist and developing what he says are natural leadership skills.

“What I’ve heard overwhelmingly is, 'I’ve never voted before but I’m going to vote for you,'” he said. “Because we’re reaching new people. We’re not making an effort to just talk to the typical class of voters. In the last election, we had a million registered voters and about 200,000 or so voting, about 10 to 13 percent.”

Broze said he has nine main issues that no other candidate is talking about. Hear some of them on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

Astronaut’s son celebrates NASA’s success: Looks Toward Future

Gerald Carr was recruited to NASA and was assigned to Apollo 19, a mission that was canceled when the Apollo program ended. He went on to spend 84 days in space as commander of the Skylab 4 mission in 1974.

His son Jeff had a front seat view of it all and now has his own career at NASA. He talks about the fun and fear of being an astronaut’s kid, his love for space exploration and why he looks optimistically at the future of space exploration.

See his Newsmakers EXTRA segment here on Click2houston.com.

Backpacks for 120,000 is the goal in this year's YMCA Operation Backpack

Jamie Scaffidi is chief operating officer for the YMCA of Greater Houston and says the goal is to donate 120,000 backpacks to children who need them in the Houston area.

He is a guest this week and talks about how all of us can help Houston’s largest child care provider provide even more.

Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall airs Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

More Information:

• Derrick Broze, candidate for Houston mayor

• https://www.derrickbroze.com/

• Email: IntoTheLight@protonmail.com

• Jeff Carr, president Griffin Communications Group

• https://www.griffincg.com/

• 281-335-0200

• Twitter: @GriffinCommGrp

• Jamie Scaffidi, chief operating officer, YMCA of Greater Houston

• https://www.YMCAHouston.org

• https://www.ymcahouston.org/operation-backpack

• 713-659-5566

• Twitter: @YMCAHouston