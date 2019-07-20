Houston named one of worst cities for first-time home buyers

HOUSTON - Seems like an "uh oh" for first-time buyers in the Houston area. According to WalletHub, Houston is one of the worst cities for first-time home buyers.

Houston's overall ranking was 242 out of 300 cities.

WalletHub based its rankings on statistics from the cost of living to real estate taxes to the property crime rate. Houston totaled 46.72 points, ranking 97th in the real estate market and 258th in quality of life.

Tampa, Florida, was ranked as the No. 1 place for first-time home buyers.

To see the full chart and ranking scores, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.