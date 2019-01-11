Spilling the secret: Houston named on New York Times travel list

HOUSTON - The New York Times considers Houston a worthwhile travel destination in its 2019 travel feature.

In 204 words, the publication managed to mention some of the city’s most buzz-worthy features, including our food and museums.

Houston is 46th on the list.

Here’s the full write-up by Kelly DiNardo about the Bayou City:

After Hurricane Harvey, the city is back on its feet and showing off the everything-is-bigger-in-Texas attitude. Four food halls opened in 2018, including Finn Hall, which features up-and-coming chefs including the James Beard-nominated chef Jianyun Ye with a downtown outpost of his Chinese hot spot Mala Sichuan and a taqueria from the local favorite Goode Company. The five-diamond Post Oak Hotel opened in March 2018 with a two-story Rolls Royce showroom, art by Frank Stella and a 30,000-bottle wine cellar. The Menil Collection, known for its eclectic art ranging from Byzantine antiques to 20th-century Pop Art, underwent a seven-month renovation of its main building and opened the 30,000-square-foot Menil Drawing Institute. The low-slung white steel-and-glass building with a trapezoidal roof is the first addition to the Menil campus in 20 years and the first freestanding museum dedicated to modern drawing in the United States. The city’s museum boom continues with a massive expansion of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston to be completed in 2020, a newly built location for the Holocaust Museum, which will move in the spring of 2019, and a restoration of the Apollo Mission Center that will open in time for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in July.



While some, including the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau, are likely celebrating the honor, others may be mourning the fact that Houston’s secrets are being spilled onto the national scene. Where do you stand? Let us know in the comments.



