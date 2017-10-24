Houston man identified as victim of barge explosion near Port Aransas, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas - The body of a Houston man was found washed ashore four days after a barge explosion near Port Aransas.

Dujour Vanterpool, 26, was identified Tuesday from the remains, according to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

A man found the Vanterpool's remains late Monday night on Padre Island, south of the Malaquite Pavilion, according to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office.

Vanterpool and barge captain Zachariah Jackson disappeared after a forward section of the barge exploded and caught fire early Friday as a tugboat was pulling anchor about 3 miles from Port Aransas. Six crew members safely escaped.

The barge was carrying about 132,000 barrels of crude oil.

Port Aransas is about 20 miles east of Corpus Christi.

