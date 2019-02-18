Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo names top young artists

The Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art.

HOUSTON - Eighty-two artists from across the state were recognized at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Sunday.

The School Art Program Awards Ceremony honored the Class Champions and Reserve Class Champions in the following categories: colored drawing, mixed media, monochromatic, painting, 3D, elementary and junior high.

As for the 2019 grand champion work of art, below are the winner's details.

· Exhibitor: Hector Maldonado

· Hometown: Pasadena

· School District: Pasadena ISD

· Art: colored drawing, “After the Storm Comes a Calm"

A cropped version of the Grand Champion Work of Art.

And for the 2019 reserve grand champion:

· Exhibitor: Melissa Sosa

· Hometown: Pasadena

· School District: Pasadena ISD

· Art: painting, “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”

This year, 648 entries were submitted with 72 students selected to participate in the School Art Auction.

The auction is set for noon March 10 at the NRG Arena Sales Pavilion. It's open to the public.

Winning artwork will be on display in the Hayloft Gallery, in the lobby of NRG Center, throughout the duration of the Rodeo.

Learn more about the School Art Program.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.