Houston honors Martin Luther King Jr. with two parades

HOUSTON - Houstonians will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with two parades on Monday.

Black Heritage Society's 40th Annual Original MLK Birthday Parade will begin at Crawford and Texas near Minute Maid Park, and end at Hamilton and Preston.

Check out a map of the parade route here.

In Midtown, the MLK Grande Parade will be on San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street.

A map of the parade route can be found here

People will enjoy a mile of 15 floats and 30 bands.

Both parades begin at 10 a.m.

For the complete parade lineup and additional information, visit mlkgrandeparade.org.



