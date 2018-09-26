Houston firefighter faces sexual assault charge

Henry Cuellar is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - A Houston firefighter has been transferred after being charged with sexual assault, according to officials.

Jail records showed 25-year-old Henry Cuellar appeared in court early Wednesday morning in connection with the charge.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena confirmed in a written statement that Cuellar is a firefighter.

“Firefighter Henry Cuellar has been transferred from the emergency operations division pending the outcome of an internal, administrative investigation,” Pena said in the written statement.

KPRC2 is still working to determine the nature of the allegations against Cuellar.

