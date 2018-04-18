Houston fire gets 4 new pumper trucks

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department is getting some much-needed new equipment.

Four pumper trucks were on display Wednesday at city hall and will head to stations 18, 27, 28 and 77.

Channel 2 Investigates has been following the department's aging equipment for months now.

The decision about where the trucks are going was based on call volume, age of current equipment and annual maintenance cost.

City officials said the Spartan engines are equipped with an intercom headset communication system and hearing protection, a camera with a microphone that activates when the vehicle is in reverse, a frontal collision airbag system and other features.

The trucks were funded through the 2017 fiscal year operating and are in addition to the introduction of new engines in January, according to city officials.

