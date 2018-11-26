Amber Alert canceled after missing 2-year-old boy found safe at Houston motel; suspect in custody

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 2-year-old boy who went missing Saturday was found safe on Sunday at a motel in Houston, police said.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was an active missing persons case and the Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon.

Favis Knox said her 2-year-old grandson, Jeremiah Lambert, was last seen outside of Wesley Square Apartments at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Knox said she believed someone who knows the family had taken him and driven off.

Officials said Lambert was taken from his home by Prentis Curtis in a blue 2010 Dodge Nitro, Texas license plate #KMX-4767.

KPRC 2 Prentis Curtis is accused of talking missing 2-year-old boy in Houston on Nov. 25, 2018.

The family filed a police report and spent the afternoon handing out flyers in Houston's Third Ward.

The family said Lambert was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

A suspect has been taken into police custody and is being questioned by investigators, Houston police said.

