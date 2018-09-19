Houston day care where child died after being left on bus ordered to close

HOUSTON - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has revoked the permit for the Houston day care center where a child died after being left on a hot bus for hours.

Discovering Me Academy came under fire July 20, after it was discovered that 3-year-old Raymond Pryer had been left in the bus after a field trip.

The group returned to the day care around 2:30 p.m. and the boy was not discovered until 6:30 p.m., when his father came to pick him up. Investigators said temperatures inside the bus climbed as high as 113 degrees.

According to HHSC, the day care is required to close. However, the day care is requesting an “administrative review” of the decision to revoke the permit.

Officials at HHSC said they will thoroughly review the operation’s compliance history, the basis of harmful action and any other information before sending a written decision on whether to uphold their decision.

