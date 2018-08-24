Houston cyclist raises $280K for cycling track that was damaged during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, Houston native and cyclist Lawson Craddock returned home to give back to the place where he learned to ride.

Craddock said he plans to donate over $280,000 that he raised during his Tour De France.

“I grew up riding on this track,” he said.

The Alkek Velodrome cycling track was heavily damaged by floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey. Craddock said the money he is donating will go toward repairing cracked concrete and damaged bicycle storage areas.

Craddock raised the money following his crash during the Tour De France.

“It actually took off pretty quickly. So many people stepped in,” he said.

The check presentation ceremony will take place at the track at 7 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.