Houston brunches: Most recommended brunch spots throughout Houston area

Photo from Pexels

HOUSTON - We asked KPRC viewers for their favorite Houston brunch spots, and they answered.

Here are some popular Houston-area brunch staples, along with a few less well-known spots. According to KPRC viewers:

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

1814 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

B.B. Lemon

Multiple locations

Benjy’s

2424 Dunstan, Houston, TX 77005

Black Walnut Cafe

Multiple locations

Cadillac Bar

1802 Shepherd, Houston, TX 77007

Cheesecake Factory

Multiple locations

Churrasco's

Multiple locations

Eggcelence Cafe

Multiple locations

Federal Grill

510 Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77007

First Watch

Multiple locations

Hungry’s

Multiple locations

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Multiple locations

Phil and Derek’s

1701 Webster Street, E2, Houston, TX 77003

“Phil and Derek's on Webster. Best brunch in Houston and with excellent music.” - Leveek Johnican

Red Oak Cafe

Multiple locations

Snooze: an AM Eatery

Multiple locations

Tapesters Grill

4520 Beechnut St. Houston, TX 77096

“Small place, good food!” - Leticia Guerrero

The Egg & I

10603 W Sam Houston Parkway North, Ste. R-1, Houston, TX 77064

The Rustic

1836 Polk St. Houston, TX 77003

“I’ve heard The Rustic has a great brunch.” - Kate Cook

The Toasted Yolk

Multiple locations

“Toasted Yolk is fantastic. My husband and I share a portion because they are huge.” - Pat Ray Barrington

Tony Mandola's

1212 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

4444 Westheimer Rd E 100, Houston, TX 77027

Urban Eats

3414 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Multiple locations

“Whiskey Cake has a great weekend brunch.” - Laural Pruett-Crew



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.