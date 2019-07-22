News

Houston brunches: Most recommended brunch spots throughout Houston area

By Bess Krasoff - Digital News Intern
Photo from Pexels

HOUSTON - We asked KPRC viewers for their favorite Houston brunch spots, and they answered.

Here are some popular Houston-area brunch staples, along with a few less well-known spots. According to KPRC viewers: 

More Headlines

B&B Butchers & Restaurant
1814 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

B.B. Lemon
Multiple locations

Benjy’s
2424 Dunstan, Houston, TX 77005

Black Walnut Cafe 
Multiple locations 

Cadillac Bar 
1802 Shepherd, Houston, TX 77007

Cheesecake Factory
Multiple locations

Churrasco's 
Multiple locations

Eggcelence Cafe
Multiple locations

Federal Grill 
510 Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77007

First Watch
Multiple locations 

Hungry’s
Multiple locations 

Maggiano’s Little Italy
Multiple locations 

Phil and Derek’s 
1701 Webster Street, E2, Houston, TX 77003

“Phil and Derek's on Webster. Best brunch in Houston and with excellent music.” - Leveek Johnican

Red Oak Cafe
Multiple locations 

Snooze: an AM Eatery
Multiple locations 

Tapesters Grill 
4520 Beechnut St.  Houston, TX 77096 

“Small place, good food!” - Leticia Guerrero 

The Egg & I 
10603 W Sam Houston Parkway North, Ste. R-1, Houston, TX 77064

The Rustic
1836 Polk St. Houston, TX 77003
“I’ve heard The Rustic has a great brunch.” - Kate Cook

The Toasted Yolk 
Multiple locations 

“Toasted Yolk is fantastic. My husband and I share a portion because they are huge.” - Pat Ray Barrington

Tony Mandola's
1212 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019

Toulouse Cafe and Bar 
4444 Westheimer Rd E 100, Houston, TX 77027

Urban Eats
3414 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar
Multiple locations 

“Whiskey Cake has a great weekend brunch.” - Laural Pruett-Crew
 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.