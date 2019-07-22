Houston brunches: Most recommended brunch spots throughout Houston area

HOUSTON - We asked KPRC viewers for their favorite Houston brunch spots, and they answered.
Here are some popular Houston-area brunch staples, along with a few less well-known spots. According to KPRC viewers:
B&B Butchers & Restaurant
1814 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007
B.B. Lemon
Multiple locations
Benjy’s
2424 Dunstan, Houston, TX 77005
Black Walnut Cafe
Multiple locations
Cadillac Bar
1802 Shepherd, Houston, TX 77007
Cheesecake Factory
Multiple locations
Churrasco's
Multiple locations
Eggcelence Cafe
Multiple locations
Federal Grill
510 Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77007
First Watch
Multiple locations
Hungry’s
Multiple locations
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Multiple locations
Phil and Derek’s
1701 Webster Street, E2, Houston, TX 77003
“Phil and Derek's on Webster. Best brunch in Houston and with excellent music.” - Leveek Johnican
Red Oak Cafe
Multiple locations
Snooze: an AM Eatery
Multiple locations
Tapesters Grill
4520 Beechnut St. Houston, TX 77096
“Small place, good food!” - Leticia Guerrero
The Egg & I
10603 W Sam Houston Parkway North, Ste. R-1, Houston, TX 77064
The Rustic
1836 Polk St. Houston, TX 77003
“I’ve heard The Rustic has a great brunch.” - Kate Cook
The Toasted Yolk
Multiple locations
“Toasted Yolk is fantastic. My husband and I share a portion because they are huge.” - Pat Ray Barrington
Tony Mandola's
1212 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019
Toulouse Cafe and Bar
4444 Westheimer Rd E 100, Houston, TX 77027
Urban Eats
3414 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar
Multiple locations
“Whiskey Cake has a great weekend brunch.” - Laural Pruett-Crew
