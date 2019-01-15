Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market branches out with Spring Spectacular

HOUSTON - The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is branching out with a new event for the spring.

The Spring Spectacular promises to bring the excitement of the famed Nutcracker Market, but to the spring season.

Approximately 150 merchants from across the country will showcase seasonal items, including summer apparel and accessories, novelties, gourmet food, home decor items for spring and summer holidays and much more, according to the news release.

Proceeds from each admission ticket, as well as 11 percent of all the merchandise goes back to Houston Ballet Foundation, its Academy and scholarship programs.

Admission

PURCHASE DISCOUNT TICKETS IN ADVANCE

Discount one-day tickets may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com beginning Friday, March 1, 2019 and at Houston-area Randalls stores beginning Monday, March 11, 2019.

PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE MARKET

One-day admission tickets can be purchased for $15 at NRG ticket windows during the Market. ATMs are available in the lobby and inside the Market.

EARLY BIRD ADMISSION

Early Bird tickets can be purchased for $30 by calling 713-535-3231. Early Bird tickets allow for early admission at 8:30 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, as well as repeat admission all three days of the Market!

Children under the age of 5 get in free. All ticket sales are final.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.