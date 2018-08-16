Houston Astros RBI team wins its first softball World Series

The Houston Astros Reviving Basesball in Inner Cittes softball team earned it's first Softball RBI World Series title. Photo: Houston Astros RBI

MINNEAPOLIS - The Houston Astros Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities softball team earned its first Softball RBI World Series title.

The Houston team defeated the Rays RBI team from Tampa in a 9-1 contest.

The game was played at the Jane Sage Cowles Stadium at the University of Minnesota.

Houston's Jenika Lombrana earned the Most Valuable Player title in the softball championship game. She pitched five innings, only allowing one run and surrendering three hits.

Congrats to our RBI Softball team, who captured their first #RBIWorldSeries title! https://t.co/Cs6XrEDR0p — Houston Astros (@astros) August 16, 2018

National and international teams competed in regional tournaments to earn a spot in the 2018 RBI World Series.

The RBI World Series is the international baseball and softball championship tournament of Major League Baseball's RBI program. It provides opportunities for young people from diverse and underserved communities to play baseball and softball.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.