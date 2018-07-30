Houston-area woman among those killed in New Orleans mass shooting

Taiesha Watkins is seen in this image posted on her Facebook page on July 10, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman from the Houston area was among those killed Saturday in a mass shooting in New Orleans.

Taiesha Watkins, 27, of Fresno, was among the three people killed and seven people injured in the shooting, according to her family.

According to WDSU-TV, New Orleans police said two gunmen, one armed with two guns and the other armed with a rifle, opened fire outside a business in the Central City neighborhood.

Investigators said they believe one of the victims was being targeted.

Police said a $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.

