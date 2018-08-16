Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend to death in front of kids, deputies say

KATY, Texas - A man was stabbed to death Thursday by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight at a home in Katy, deputies said.

The investigation started about 5 a.m. at 3700 Daintree Park Court in the Tammarron neighborhood.

Maj. Chad Norvell, a spokesman for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators believe the woman’s ex-boyfriend came to the home, got into a fight with her new boyfriend and left the scene. He came back later and stabbed the new boyfriend to death in front of three children, Norvell said.

Norvell said the ex-boyfriend was arrested after a traffic stop on nearby FM Road 1463.

The identities of neither the victim nor the ex-boyfriend were immediately released.

