Man found dead in Texas Medical Center suffered blow to head, police say

HOUSTON - Police said they are investigating a homicide Wednesday at a construction site in the Texas Medical Center after one of the workers found a man's body.

The discovery was reported about 6:30 a.m. at 6411 Fannin St., which is also the address of Memorial Hermann Hospital.

"One of the workers here at the construction site (was) reporting to work early this morning and when he arrived at work, he discovered the (man) on the ground, said Detective Gordon Sullivan with Houston Police Department. "He immediately called the police."

Houston police said the man was wearing regular clothing, and they do not believe he was a homeless person.

VIDEO: SKY2 flies over scene of body found in Texas Medical Center

The victim appears to be a white man, about 60 or 70 years old, who suffered blunt force trauma to his head, authorities said.

Police also said they do not believe the man is a construction worker, and they are not sure how he got inside since the area is a secure construction site.

Despite being secured, police said a person could just jump over the barriers.

Authorities are investigating whether the man's death was a homicide or if he could have fallen and hit his head.

“At this time, we don’t know if he was killed or not," Sullivan said. "We don’t know if it’s going to be a homicide or a suicide or whatever. We’re still investigating."

Authorities are working on getting surveillance video from the scene.

Memorial Hermann released the following statement about the incident:

"Local law enforcement is currently investigating the discovery of a deceased individual in a closed area of an exterior construction site on the campus. At this time, we do not believe the individual has any connection to the hospital. We are working closely with investigators, and do not have any additional information at this time."

Video from SKY2 showed investigators at the entrance of a parking garage next to the hospital.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

