HOUSTON - Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a shooting Tuesday in west Houston.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Gray Falls Drive.

Houston police said a caller reported that someone had been shot.

Police later said in a tweet that homicide detectives were heading to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

