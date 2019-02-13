Homeowner shoots man trying to steal his car, deputies say

HOUSTON - An accused burglar is in the hospital after deputies say he was shot by a homeowner in north Harris County.
According to authorities, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Gulf Bank Road near Airline Drive.
Officials say a homeowner caught the man trying to break into his car and tried to hold him at gunpoint before shooting.
The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.
Deputies did not say what caused the homeowner to pull the trigger.
