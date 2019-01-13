Homeowner fatally shoots man attempting to break into home in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man shot and killed a burglar who tried to break into his home Saturday in north Houston, police said.

The incident was reported at 7:21 p.m. at a home in the 90 block of Veenstra Street.

Houston police said the homeowner was arriving home when he noticed a man trying to break in. Police said the suspect tried to attack the man with a crowbar and that's when the homeowner shot him.

Police are investigating the scene.

No charges have been filed.

