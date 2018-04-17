Home Depot robbery suspect to employee: 'I know you are smart, it's not worth it'

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need your help finding the man caught on camera who robbed a Home Depot.

On April 9, a man entered the store at 11500 Chimney Rock, picked up an item from inside and placed it on the counter, police said. He acted as he was going to make a purchase, and then placed a note on the counter, stating that he had a gun and wanted all the money in the register, police said.

The man then told the employee, "I know you are smart, it's not worth it," police said. The man had his hand hidden under his shirt as if he was holding a weapon, according to police.

The employee complied with the man's demands and provided him with money from the register, police said. The man then ran off, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black man with a dark brown complexion, 30 to 35 years old, 160 pounds, slim build, wearing a gray hoodie and sunglasses.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a charge and or arrest in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.