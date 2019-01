HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District board of trustees elected Diana Davila as the new board president, the district said in a tweet on Thursday.

The remaining board officers for 2019 are: 1st vice president Holly Vilaseca, 2nd vice president Elizabeth Santos, secretary Sergio Lira and assistant secretary Sue Deigaard.

Trustees have elected Trustee Diana Davila as the new Board President. @DDavilaHisd #HISD pic.twitter.com/LM1sDx4PGt — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) January 18, 2019

