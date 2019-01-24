HISD expected to meet with attorney ahead of TEA investigation

Houston is just hours away from the much-awaited Houston Independent School District board meeting.

HOUSTON - The HISD board of trustees will sit with a lawyer behind closed doors following Thursday’s regularly scheduled, much-awaited Houston Independent School District board meeting.

Diana Davila, HISD Board President, said the board is consulting attorneys before speaking further about the investigation launched by the Texas Education Agency into the district.

Board members received a letter from the TEA on Tuesday saying the agency was opening a special accreditation investigation.

The letter did not say why, but a source with knowledge of school board operations has confirmed to KPRC2 that TEA investigators were at HISD headquarters Tuesday "[going] through computer files investigating potential violations of open meeting laws."

Former HISD board president Rhonda Skillern-Jones said members will meet with legal counsel Thursday.

Many board members have declined to comment until meeting with the attorney, but a few like Jolanda Jones are openly welcoming the TEA investigation.

"I want for them to come in and investigate us. I want the DA's office to come in and investigate. Because they always vote in sync, and they know what's going on," Jones said. "I do know that people have been complaining. I've had various people contact me, even at the state level."

Former Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez says taxpayers have been fed up with the district long enough. Sanchez says it is time the TEA does something to shift the focus back to the children.

“HISD has had ample time from taxpayers, from parents, from citizens, from the business community and it’s time that the resources of the Texas Education Agency step in and help this community out.”

Davila says she is confident the board will get its accreditation, and that the board hasn’t done anything wrong. She also says there is no truth to the violation accusations.

"I think people have the right to their opinion,” Davila said. “I think it's been an opinion made or a rumor has started that the Open Meetings Act was violated by several board members including myself, but no Open Meetings Act violations occurred."

Davila said the board will be transparent and cooperative with the investigation.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Thursday.

