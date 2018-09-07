Highway 290 widening to five lanes to be completed soon

HOUSTON - Highway 290 is renown for the incessant traffic. The 290 Program has been underway in order to alleviate congestion through the northwest corridor of the Houston area.

Another milestone will be reached in the project as the westbound lanes of 290 between Pinemont and W. Little York will be opened on Sept. 17. That means five mainlanes from W. Little York to I-610 will be open to traffic.

READ: Will Highway 290 construction be completed by end of 2018?

However, one more closure will happen the weekend before that target date and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Here are the closures from Sept. 14-17:

Total closure of the US 290 westbound mainlanes from Bingle to FM 529 from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17. Motorists will be detoured to take the Bingle exit, continue on the westbound frontage road and re-enter the mainlanes after FM 529. Drivers leaving the Houston area can also take I-10 West to TX-99 North to pick up US 290.

Total closure of the US 290 eastbound mainlanes from West Little York to Hollister from 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. Motorists will be detoured to the FM 529 exit, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and re-enter the mainlanes after Hollister.

Total closure of the Beltway 8 north and southbound direct connectors to US 290 westbound from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17. Beltway 8 northbound motorists will be detoured to take the W. Little York exit, continue on the Beltway 8 northbound frontage road, turn left on the US 290 westbound frontage road and enter the US 290 mainlanes after FM 529. Beltway 8 southbound motorists will be detoured to take the West Road exit, continue on the Beltway 8 southbound frontage road, turn right on the US 290 westbound frontage road and enter the US 290 mainlanes after FM 529.

Two inside mainlanes of US 290 eastbound closed from FM 1960 to Beltway 8 from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

Total Closure of the Beltway 8 north and southbound direct connectors to US 290 eastbound from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Beltway 8 northbound motorists will be detoured to the W. Little York exit, continue on the Beltway 8 northbound frontage road, right on the US 290 eastbound frontage road and enter the US 290 mainlanes after Hollister. Beltway 8 southbound motorists will be detoured to the West Road exit, continue on the Beltway 8 southbound frontage road, left on the US 290 eastbound frontage road and enter the US 290 mainlanes after Hollister.

Back in June, the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 opened from Pinemont to the 610 Loop.

To learn more about the US 290 Program, visit www.my290.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.