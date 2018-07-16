High school football coach accused of DWI, leaving scene of fatal crash

CYPRESS, Texas - A Cy-Fair Independent School District football coach has been charged with drunken driving and failing to stop after hitting and killing a pedestrian Saturday, according to officials.

Tirone Curtis is the assistant athletic director and defensive football coordinator at Cypress Lakes High School at 5700 Greenhouse Road in Katy. He’s worked at the school for at least three years.

Prosecutors said Curtis was returning home from a pool party Saturday night when he struck and killed Robert Warde, 73, who was walking across the street at the intersection of West Road and Easton Commons Drive in northwest Harris County. Warde was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare, Curtis told police he’d had two mixed drinks. Police said he failed a field sobriety test.

Teare said Curtis refused to provide a blood sample.

“We offered him an opportunity to provide a blood specimen. He declined. We obtained a warrant and drew his blood,” Teare said.

Curtis is charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and failure to stop and render aid involving death, a second-degree felony that carries a potential punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

Teare said that the stiffer sentence is recognition under the law that getting aid to an accident victim immediately after an accident can mean the difference between life and death.

Curtis was unavailable for comment Monday.

Cy-Fair ISD issued this statement:

"Mr. Tirone Curtis is currently a health teacher and football coach at Cypress Lakes High School and has been employed by Cypress-Fairbanks ISD since March 2015. The district has just learned of these allegations and will continue to investigate."

