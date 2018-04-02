HFD captain faces charges after slamming wife's head onto car hood, court documents say

HOUSTON - A Houston Fire Department captain accused of banging his wife's head against the hood of a car appeared in court Monday.

According to court documents, Jason Archibald is charged with assault against a family member after the incident in the 2300 block of Bagby on Thursday.

Police said witnesses called 911 after they saw Archibald pulling a woman's hair and slamming her head onto the hood of a neighbor's car.

He is also charged with criminal mischief in connection with the damage to the vehicle.

It was not immediately known what led to the incident.

Archibald's bond is set at $10,000. A judge ordered that he have no contact with his wife.

Archibald was charged with assault in 2017. Court documents said that on Feb. 11, he threw a beer bottle at a woman and hit her in the arm.

He has been with the Houston Fire Department for 15 years.

A spokesperson for the department said, "Employee Jason Archibald is currently under administrative investigation following an arrest by the Houston Police Department."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.