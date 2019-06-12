Here's how you can contribute to Maleah Davis' private funeral

A vigil is held for 4-year-old Maleah Davis on May 15, 2019, who is considered missing.

HOUSTON - Maleah Davis will be laid to rest June 22 in a private funeral service, according to her obituary.

Maleah was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested seven days later on a charge of tampering with evidence.

According to community activist Quanell X, Vence confessed to him that he had dumped Maleah’s body in Arkansas and that her death was the result of an accident.

Vence has been in jail since his arrest.

Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to the medical examiner's website.

Here's how to contribute to her funeral:

