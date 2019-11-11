Here's what you need to know about Houston's Veterans Day parade, following road closures

Sky2/KPRC2

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the celebration of the 22nd annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day, to take place on Monday.

Turner is inviting Houstonians to come out and attend the parade at City Hall at 901 Bagby St. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m.

American guitarist Joe Walsh, of the American rock band The Eagles, will serve as the Veterans Day Parade grand marshal. Walsh has been known as a longtime supporter of veterans, a Gold Star family member and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

The celebration will end with a moment of silence in honor of the signing of the World War I armistice.

Several roads will be closed Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the parade.

Here are the street closures:

The parade begins on Dallas Street and Bagby Street and proceeds east on Dallas, north on Louisiana Street, west on Walker Street, south on Smith Street, west on Lamar Street, ending on Lamar at Bagby.

