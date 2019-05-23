Heist caught on camera: Thieves make off with $44,000 worth of puppies

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in locating two people who stole $44,000 worth of puppies from a pet store in Huffman.

Authorities released surveillance video of the heist, where two hooded individuals can be seen breaking into the business and stealing the pups.

In the video, a dark vehicle pulls up to the Pets-R-Us on FM 1960 near Grey Fox Drive on Monday, April 29, at around 3:30 a.m.

The pair can be seen breaking a window, climbing over cages and stuffing multiple puppies into duffel bags before fleeing the scene.

Police said the men took five English and French bulldogs valued at over $44,000 from the business.

Authorities said the vehicle was a dark-colored Honda Accord with unique wheels.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of one or both of the thieves.

Since the burglary, three of the puppies have been returned, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS.

