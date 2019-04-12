Hedgehog dies in north Houston house fire

HOUSTON - A family’s pet hedgehog died Thursday during a house fire in north Houston.

The fire was reported about 9:45 p.m. near the corner of 41st Street and North Shepherd Drive.

Houston firefighters said an ambulance unit was driving back to the station when they spotted the fire and reported it.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters rescued a puppy and a chinchilla. They were not able to save the hedgehog.

Firefighters said the blaze started in the back of the house, which sustained extensive damage.

