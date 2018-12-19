'He tried to kill us:' Wife of man accused of arson fearful after he bonds out of jail, aunt says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man accused of setting his house on fire while his wife and two small children were inside is out on bond and no longer in the custody of the Harris County jail.

A judge initially ordered no bond for Lauder. It was changed on Tuesday to $50,000 for an arson charge and $1,000 for a children endangerment charge. That means Lauder was required to pay $5,100 to be released from jail.

Jimmy Klayton Lauder, 31, was taken into custody after investigators determined Lauder poured gasoline on his home in the 12100 block of Rockharbour Lane and set it on fire around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lauder’s wife and kids were not hurt in the incident, but now that he is out of jail his wife fears for her life and they are having to relocate to keep the family safe, according to her aunt.

“With him getting out, they’re going to have to leave. They’re going to relocate. They’re also scared. So here’s it’s Christmas time, he’s out, but my family doesn’t get to spend Christmas together because we’re all so scared and we have to leave town” said Carolyn Zajacluby. “(My niece) said (Tuesday) morning, ‘I can’t believe he tried to kill us.' This could be a murder-suicide situation. so that’s my biggest fear. You don’t put someone like that out on the street. We could be planning three funerals right now because of him."

There is a protective order in place that prevents Lauder from coming in contact with his wife and kids.

Lauder didn't appear in probable cause court Monday because prosecutors said he was combative. They still read the charges against him.

"From the upstairs, the complainant (suspect's wife) heard loud noises and screaming coming from the kitchen. The complainant started to smell the odor of gasoline and heard the ignition module on the kitchen stove clicking," said the prosecutor. "The defendant ignited the fire thinking the complainant and children were upstairs inside of the residence."

Authorities said Lauder came home intoxicated and started threatening his family, so his wife and kids went upstairs to get away from him.

Smoke alarms went off when Lauder tried to set the kitchen on fire, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire was contained to the kitchen. No one was injured.

"We are extremely grateful that no one was injured in this fire and that the female victim and her two children are safe," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen.

The fire was quickly extinguished, the Fire Marshal's Office said.

