HCC Central Campus closed Monday, Tuesday after social media threat

HOUSTON - Houston Community College Central Campus was closed as a precaution after a shooting threat was made toward the college on social media this weekend.

The college, which was closed Monday, said the campus would remain closed Tuesday.

"We will remain vigilant and respond thoroughly whenever any reports of a concerning nature are received," said HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado. "HCC is a place of learning. We also want it to be a place where everyone is safe."

College officials tell Channel 2 that they are working closely with authorities to find out more about the shooting threat, who was behind it and if any more classes need to be canceled.

Campus officials said the school takes all threats seriously to ensure the safety of its students, faculty and staff.

Several students said they are glad officials have taken this threat so seriously because they don't want to take any chances.

"I jumped on my bike, zoomed off to school and when I got here, I thought why is this campus so empty?" said student Cornelius Garab.

"They said there was a threat that went out on social media," said student Peace Eshiet. "I think it's really important because we don't want to lose anyone else this year. We've had a lot of tragedies in different schools and locations so I'm pretty sure HCC is trying to take precautions."

For several students, finding out classes were canceled happened as they walked up to HCC's campus on Holman Street.

Campus officials said additional security will be at each of its campuses while they continue to investigate.

Final exams were rescheduled to a later date.

"All course finals that were scheduled at the Central Campus for Monday, May 7 have been rescheduled for Friday, May 11," HCC District tweeted.

"I was happy because I had a final this morning and it just means I get to study more for my final, so it kind of worked out on my end," Garab said.

School officials did not say if the threat was made on Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat.

School leaders are meeting with authorities to figure out if classes need to be canceled Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the HCC Police Department at 713-718-8888.

