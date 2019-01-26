Have you seen her? HPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Elizabeth Mata was reported missing on Jan. 25, 2019. She was last seen the night before.

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a missing girl.

Elizabeth Mata, 11, was last seen around 11 p.m. Thursday at her residence in the 600 block of Gilpin Street, near the city of South Houston.

She was last seen wearing a Houston Texans jacket and black tights, but authorities said she may have changed.

Mata is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

