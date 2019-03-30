Have you seen her? Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old from Crosby

Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl after she went missing from her Crosby home.

According to authorities, Hannah Diaz disappeared from her house on Oarlock Court near Chart Drive sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Diaz’s parents told deputies she was gone when they woke up Saturday morning and reported her missing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew is searching the area for Diaz, according to a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 712-221-6000.

