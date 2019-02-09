Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo kicks off ‘Civic Saturday'

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is inviting residents to help shape the future of the county.

Hidalgo will host a series of gatherings called "Civic Saturday."

Citizens will be able to speak directly to leadership about their concerns. County leaders also want to hear ideas on how to make improvements in Harris County.

The first of seven "Civic Saturday" events will be held Feb. 9 in Pasadena from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at BakerRipley (Cleveland Campus) on 720 Fairmont Pkwy. The event is free and open to the public.

A complimentary lunch will be provided. There will also be childcare for families.

