The mugshot of Deputy Landon Davis, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle on Aug. 28, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County deputy was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the vehicle, according to officials.

Deputy Landon Emille Davis was arrested by Humble police around 11:50 p.m.

Davis, 31, was reassigned to "administrative desk status with no law enforcement powers," authorities said.

Davis is a two-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.