HOUSTON - The Google logo went dark Wednesday, in honor of President George H.W. Bush.

When users clicked on the logo, results featuring Bush appeared, including his Wikipedia entry, biography pages, the George H.W. Bush Library Center and his entry on The White House website.

The 94-year-old president died late Friday night at his home in Tanglewood in Houston.

