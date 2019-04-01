Girl sues Galveston County veterinarian accused of drugging, raping her

The Santa Fe vet clinic raided after veterinarian accused of sexually assaulting two teens in Louisiana.

GALVESTON, Texas - One of the girls who accused a Galveston County veterinarian of drugging and raping her last year filed a lawsuit against him last week.

Todd Glover, 36, was arrested in late December on three sexual battery warrants issued by Coushatta Tribal police in Louisiana.

Glover is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls at a casino in early December.

In the lawsuit, one of the girls, identified only as Jenny Doe, said Glover spiked the drinks of three girls with medication from one of his practices. Glover raped the girls once the drinks rendered them unconscious, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also accused Glover’s businesses of improperly securing medication.

Jenny Doe is seeking $100,000 in relief and has requested a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.

Glover’s veterinary license was temporarily suspended in late January.

