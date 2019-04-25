Girl dies days after attack near Attucks Middle School

HOUSTON - A family is asking for change from a Houston school after a 13-year-old died just days after being attacked by four girls.

Last Thursday, Kashala Francis was attacked by a group outside Attucks Middle School. On Sunday, the family said she suffered a seizure.

They took her to Texas Children's Hospital where they learned Francis had been suffering from a brain tumor.

Doctors performed surgery but she was later pronounced brain dead and died Wednesday.

The family said they still don't know if she died because of the attack or the medical issue.

